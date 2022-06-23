Linda M. Cunha, 53

NORTHFIELD — Linda “Lin” Marie (Bolduc) Cunha, 53, of Northfield/Laconia, passed away at the Granite VNA Hospice House on the Concord Hospital Campus in the arms of her loved ones on June 21, 2022, the birthday of her beloved predeceased, Uncle Father Hector Bolduc.
Lin was born on April 25, 1969 in Laconia, to Ernest and Doris (Babin) Bolduc.
She leaves behind her father, Ernest Bolduc; stepmother, Ellen Bolduc; husband, Edwin “Ed” Cunha, after 13 years of marriage; her two daughters, Emily Fabian, and Malory Mahoney; her grandson, Jayce Campbell and soon to be born granddaughter, Everly Aurora-Lynn Shoemaker; two sisters, Pamela Jordan and Karen Weinhold; her son by choice, Mathew Emanuel; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; extended family and numerous friends and loved ones, who will miss her more than she could have ever imagined.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Doris Bolduc, who without a doubt met and welcomed her with open arms.
Lin was born and raised in Laconia and was educated from Laconia High School, class of 1987, being involved in field hockey, band, gymnastics, and the swim team. Growing up Lin was a lifeguard for the Laconia Parks and Recreation Department. Lin attended NH College (now Southern NH University) where she obtained her Bachelor’s of Human Resources. Working for the State of NH for over 20 years, as a Case Manager for the Franklin Family District Court, a job she respected, loved, and was honored and highly respected by her colleagues for putting her clients at ease with her gentle kind nature. At the time of her passing, she was on the Board of Directors for the Franklin Police K9 Association, May 1, 2020 to present; Board of Governors at German Shepard Dog Club of Southern NH, July 1, 2014 to present; member of the Elks Lodge 1280 of Franklin NH, April 12, 2019 to present. Lin was an active Justice of the Peace, marrying many of our family and friends. She was a Bail commissioner, working closely with the towns of Northfield, Tilton, Pembroke, Concord, and especially MC50 and the State Police at Barracks E.
Lin lived happily at her home in Northfield with her husband and their fur babies (German Shepherds). Lin was a loving mother, wife, and Mimi, she enjoyed most of all family and friends above all else. Lin was a mentor to many that she met throughout the years and brought them into her family with welcoming arms, providing endless love and acceptance. Her home was always filled with the love of her ‘adopted children’, friends and neighbors. She touched the lives of many and will be remembered for the good times she had, food she made, large holiday get togethers where she made sure that no one left empty handed and support she provided to many. Her love for her grandson was unconditional, she took pride in spoiling him, as well as teaching him manners, hard work and the importance of helping others.
Lin was a farm raised girl, on the Bolduc family farm in Gilford, where she was taught the values of hard work and helping others, as well as where she cherished many memories with the large Bolduc family, especially her first cousins. Lin could be found having many adventures either at the beach, going to a theater in Boston, climbing a mountain, spending time with her dogs, playing in the water with her kayak, camping, gardening, or her most loved activity, working on the family Bolduc Farm. Her best time was catching more fish than her husband and letting him know it.
Through Lin’s daily walk-in life, the biggest message she would like to bestow on everyone is, ‘JUST BE KIND’.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House of the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia. There will be a time of sharing for family and friends at 5:30 p.m.
A Rosary prayer will be held at 10:30 a.m. and a Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 Morrill Street, Gilford, with Fr. Pieroni as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the family lot in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lin Cunha may be made to the Franklin Police K9 Association, 5 Hancock Ter, Franklin, NH 03235 or online at https://www.franklinpdk9.com/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
