LACONIA — Linda A Shaw, 71, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from Covid related issues with the loves of her life at her side.
Linda was born February 8, 1951 to the late John and Elizabeth (Lord) Mont. She was blessed enjoying a wonderful childhood on Lake Opechee. Linda never left the home she grew up in. Her heart always remained on the lake. As an adult she enjoyed beautiful sunsets and her beloved lake loons.
Linda married the love of her life, David W. Shaw, in 1990. Together they enjoyed 32 years at their lake home.
Linda is survived by her children, Suzanne Stevens, Kevin Shaw and daughter-in-law Lisa Shaw; grandkids Connor, Derek and Tianna; her most cherished sister, Joan Shaw; and brothers-in-laws, Douglas E and Donald W. Shaw. She had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, Jessica, Stephanie, Sierra (CC), Cheyenne, Kelly, Jacob, Matthew, Nicholas and Jason. She is also survived by the Gerard and Marge Morin Clan. Linda shared a special bond with all of her first cousins.
Linda was loved by all her kids. She was instrumental in helping Joan and Doug raise and nurture countless foster kids over the years. The kids quickly learned where to go for a can of Coca-Cola and Baby Belle cheese.
Linda's interests were wide and varied. She loved cooking, baking and canning, and was never afraid to try a new recipe. The kitchen was her favorite place to be. She was a skilled quilter and master braided rug creator. She loved the holidays, reading, music, astrology, but at the top of her list were her Saturday yard saling trips with her sister Joan and whatever kids wanted to tag along. She would often remark, “I am here to buy something I don't need.”
Linda graduated from Laconia High School class of 1969, where she was active in the LHS marching band. Her first job was at Manters Oldsmobile-Pontiac. Linda was offered a position at New England Telephone and Telegraph Company where she spent the next 25 years.
Always creative in retirement, she decided to open a very successful B & B in her home. She met friends and celebrities from far and wide earning the designation as a Super Host, the highest rating possible. Her guests loved her attention to detail from her famous chocolate chip cookies to the dog treats for her furry friends visiting.
For several years Linda passionately volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul where she found her second family. Her compassion towards others was a perfect fit.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, PO Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.