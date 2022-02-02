LACONIA — Linda A. Kelley, 68, of Provencal Road, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Concord.
Linda was born on April 8, 1953 in Laconia, the daughter of Roger Marceau Sr. and Marjorie (Allard) Marceau.
She worked as an assistant supervisor for the State of New Hampshire for years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, knitting, crocheting, camping, going to church, doing puzzles, and spending quality time with her family.
Linda is survived by her daughter Nicole M. Kelley; her sister Patricia Saulnier; and her nine nieces and seven nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her loving husband Richard T. Kelley; her sister Jane Marceau; her brother Roger Marceau Jr.; and her sister-in-law Ellen Marceau.
Services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Linda's name to Sacred Heart Church, c/o St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
