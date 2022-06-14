Kerma A. Shampney, 88

FRANKLIN — Kerma A. (Lowd) Shampney, 88, a resident of Warner for most of her life, passed away peacefully at her niece's home in Hopkinton after a short illness. She was born in Franklin on February 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta (Carter) Lowd.
She was employed for the State of New Hampshire for 35 years, retiring as an Administrative Assistant. Kerma was a very active member of the United Church of Warner. She loved dogs, raising miniature Chihuahua's for several years. She enjoyed nature, animals and the lake and would often feed the cats that found their way under her porch.
Kerma was predeceased by her parents and her husband Joseph Edward Shampney who she married on June 1, 1968.
Her family includes her niece, Meghan J. Shampney of Hopkinton; her nephew, Edward W. Shampney of Concord; and her brother-in-law, Edward Shampney of Warner.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Warner, 43 East Main St., Warner. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Park Cemetery in Tilton, where she will be buried with her mother.
To remember Kerma in a special way, please make a donation in her name to the United Church of Warner, P.O. Box 203, Warner, NH 03278.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.smartfuneralhome.com.
