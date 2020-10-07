CENTER HARBOR — Kenneth L. Hibbert (Ken), age 49, of Center Harbor, NH, passed away at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Melrose, MA, on January 4, 1971, Ken was the son of Kenneth and Catherine Hibbert. He attended Medway High School and graduated from Westfield State College. In 1995, he married Lisa Williams and moved to New Hampshire. For many years Ken owned and operated Hibbert Property Management located in Meredith, NH. He enjoyed all types of sports, hunting, fishing, but most of all spending time with his girls. He was well known for his sense of humor and story telling.
Ken is survived by his loving family including his wife Lisa; his daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie Hibbert; brother, Matt Hibbert; and father, Kenneth Hibbert Sr. He is also survived by his mother- and father-in-law, Richard and Patricia Williams; brother-in-law, Tom Williams (Karen); aunt and uncle, Kathy Long and Matt McNamara; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Cathy Hibbert, and grandmother, Dorothy Hibbert.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Waukewan Golf Course in Center Harbor, NH, from 5-8 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.