June A. Taylor-Kuhn, 75

LACONIA — June Ann Taylor-Kuhn, 75, of Wellington Drive, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen, surrounded by her family.
June was born October 12, 1946, the eldest daughter of Ashton Woodbury Welch and Wilma Frances (Hanson) Welch. Her childhood was spent in the Loudon, Dover, Northwood, and Pittsfield area, with her siblings, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Growing up, June enjoyed time spent at “The Farm,” family store, Northwood Narrows, spending summers at Northwood Lake, trips to the ocean, and the mountains. June was known to be the daring risk-taker of the six Welch children. As the eldest daughter, she took her role to heart protecting and guiding her brothers and sisters.
As a young adult, June met George Robert Taylor, they married and resided in Boscawen. Together they had four children. After George’s passing June became devoted to raising her children and providing them with the most wonderful life; this was her mission. She was very involved in local community groups, loved doing crafts and baking, playing host to neighborhood activities, opened her home to host international children, all while balancing a professional career at Pitco Friolator for 30+ years.
June was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. A woman with a deep, unconditional love and commitment to family. She enjoyed being silly with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings.
June met and married Dick Kuhn, taking their travels to Plum Island, Ireland, and Canada. They loved the thrill of chasing hurricanes, rides in the Jeep, and in their downtime being home with their dogs.
June was an independent, powerful, and an influential woman who lived life with zest, always looking for the next adventure with whomever would join her. She loved traveling to destinations that brought her inner peace and inspiration.
In recent years she battled dementia but that didn’t change her love of being with family and taking adventures. Her husband, always by her side, loved her unconditionally and cared for her with a dedication and commitment that never wavered.
June is survived by her beloved husband, Dick Kuhn; sons, Chuck Taylor and his wife Kerrie, Gregory Taylor and his wife Elizabeth, and Tim Taylor and his wife Lindsay; daughter, Kim Miller and her husband Greg; stepson, Scott Kuhn and his wife Tina; stepdaughter, Lisa Kuhn; brother, Garry Welch and his wife Kathy; sisters, Martha Hammond and her husband Dennis, and Mary Perkins and her husband Randy; sister-in-law, Ginny Welch; grandchildren, Todd, Deanna, Taylor, Brittany, Vicky, Megan, Jason, Cody, Katelyn, Jason, Analysse, Mallory, Bronson, Colby, Tanner, and Bradley; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Tucker, Mason, Cole, Kinsley, and Avery; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. June was predeceased by her parents Ashton and Wilma; husband, George Taylor, grandsons, Gavin and Sawyer; and brothers Ron and Ashton.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Service will take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
Immediately following the Service, the family invites all to a reception at Alan's of Boscawen Restaurant, 133 N. Main Street, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in June’s memory, to Merrimack County Nursing Home Resident Fund, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303, or a local Alzheimer's organization.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
