ASHLAND — Judith Straw Gilmore, 73, of Ashland, NH passed away on October 30th after a long battle with cancer. Judy graduated from Ashland High School and began a career in banking, she worked at Amoskeag Bank in Manchester NH eventually becoming the senior Vice President. Judy held various other positions in the executive banking field leading her to her retirement. During her career and throughout retirement she travelled the country and abroad for work and pleasure visiting such places as India, Mexico, Alaska, Canada, The Caribbean, Cuba, Hawaii, and most of the states. She enjoyed numerous family trips and gatherings, camping excursions, concert performances, golf games, Mah Jongg, cooking and good food of all types. Judy had many friends; she kept the old and made many new friends in wherever life had taken her and each one of them was special to her. Her love for her family was tremendous and she was adored and respected by her children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She lived each and every day with a positive, upbeat, can do approach even during difficult times throughout her past years of treatment.
Judy was pre-deceased by her parents, Richard and Lumina Straw of Ashland, NH and her sister, Pamela Bergeron of Goffstown. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Gerald Gilmore; her brother, James Straw and wife Gail Straw; her sons, Paul Gilmore, Richard Gilmore, and his wife Heidi Gilmore; her grandchildren, Danielle Gilmore, Samantha Abear, Brandon Gilmore, Kristen Gilmore, and Alyssa Gilmore.
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7th at Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland, NH.
Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave in Ashland, is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.