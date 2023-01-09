Judith E. Robertson, 75

SANBORNTON — Judith Evalyn Robertson, 75, went to her eternal rest with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2023, in Sanbornton.
She was born in Peabody, Massachusetts, May 6, 1947, the daughter of Arthur E. and Bernice (Ripley) Larsen. Judy graduated from Peabody High School in 1964. She married Richard Robertson on Oct. 5, 1968. Together they enjoyed over 54 years of marriage. Judy graduated from Salem Hospital Nursing School, and she went on to have a long career in various aspects of the nursing world. While working, she and Rich raised their two children, Scott and Amy. Her nursing career came naturally to her as she always looked for opportunities to help people.
Upon her retirement, she went on to join the Belknap Mill Quilt Guild and the Opechee Garden Club which encompassed two of her passions, quilting and gardening. Through both the Guild and the Garden Club she made many friends whom she treasured. Judy could also be found out on the lake, spending hours in her kayak or in the boat with her husband. However, her favorite activity by far was watching her two granddaughters grow up, she made sure she was at every milestone in their lives.
Judy is survived by her husband Rich; her children, Scott Robertson and wife Lisa of Rutland, Vermont, and Amy Ketch and her husband Matthew of Milford, Maine; her brother, Richard Larsen and wife Sally of Madison; her aunt, Barbara Ripley; many cousins and nieces and nephews; her very special grandchildren, Allie and Abby; and many wonderful friends, including her longtime best friend, Virginia Johnson.
Judy was predeceased by her parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, NH. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m.
A burial will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the New Hampshire Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, mail donations to the Opechee Garden Club’s Scholarship Fund, PO Box 6025, Laconia, NH 03247, or to the charity of your choice in her memory.
