BELMONT — Judith Ann (Priest) Mathers, 80, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence after a long illness.
Judith was born September 27, 1940, in Hanover, NH, to the late Charles Priest and Ann (Dexter) Rafus. She was a loving wife and a loving mother to five children.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Tammy Arpin of AZ, daughter, Bridget and David Parent of Wentworth Location, and son, Greg Lafoe and his girlfriend, Jen. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Todd Arpin of Salem, Christina and Joe Barker of Laconia, Briana and Ariel Desfosses of Mont Vernon, Marissa Lafoe, Alicia Lafoe, and Gary Lafoe of Ossipee; her brother, Dexter Priest of KY, and sister, BJ Reily of TN; and her many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Judith is predeceased by her son, Peter Lafoe and daughter, Annette Weeks.
Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
