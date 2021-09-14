Jessica A. Lurvey, 28

GILFORD — Jessica Ann Lurvey, 28, of Liscomb Circle, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Jessica was born on July 12th, 1993, in Laconia, the daughter of Stephanie (Hickey) and Richard Lurvey.
Jessica loved spending time with family and friends, and her fiancé Matthew Schofield, and his family.
Jessica is survived by her children, Jazlynn Lurvey-Schofield and Aidan Schofield; her sisters, Tasha Hickey and Nicole Lurvey; her nephew, Quinnton Lord; her uncles, Carl Lurvey, Lenard Lurvey, Gerald Lurvey, and Danny Lurvey; her cousins, Sarah Lurvey and Megan Lurvey, and many many more. Jessica is also survived by many of her Schofield family. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Ruby (Colburn) Hickey, Peggy Lurvey, and Sonny Lurvey.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Celebration of Life will be determined by the family at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
