BRISTOL — Jesse C. Farrar, 45, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Lancaster and graduated from White Mountain Regional High School. After graduation, he and his family moved to Bristol, where he has lived since. Jesse was an accomplished musician and artist. He owned and operated Stubborn Studios, and was known for his amazing air brush techniques and graphics. His musical talents included working with his band “Running with Scissors” where he played guitar, piano, mandolin and did vocals.
Jesse was a great family man. He loved to spending time with his dad and children camping and fishing along the Connecticut River.
Survivors include his children, Lilly and Jesse James Farrar of Bristol; father, Richard Farrar of Bristol; mother, Candy Couture of Maine; grandmother, Carolyn Farrar of Vermont; fiancé, Cathi Raymond; and other extended family and friends.
Services - Mindful of the COVID numbers a gathering will not be held at this time. Please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com where you may leave an online condolence, share a memory with the family, or make a donation to help support his children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.