The Lakes Region lost a truly special soul on Sunday, January 9, with the passing of Jennifer Dandeneau Tabera. She passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital peacefully after a brief battle with liver disease.
Jennifer was born in Concord, MA on June 18, 1970, but grew up and lived her life in the Lakes Region, specifically Sandwich, Belmont and Laconia. A graduate of Belmont High, she also attended New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord and graduated from Maric College in Vista, California. Jennifer had a life-long love of learning and reading. Always seeking to help others, she spent her career in the medical field working early on as an EMT and then for many years as a Medical Technician for Lakes Region General Hospital, where she was a favorite of staff and patients alike. Most recently she worked at Laconia Genesis, a job she truly loved, where her concern for the staff, patients and their families was legendary.
Her greatest passion in life, however, was caring for and raising her three daughters. Jen loved being a mother and loved her girls with all her heart. She was always ready to sacrifice herself for their needs without hesitation. She will always be most remembered for her kindness and her amazing capacity to love. There is not a person who met her who wasn’t in some way uplifted by the encounter. She was a light to her co-workers and patients who will miss her bright and cheerful soul.
Despite gradually increasing difficulties in her health she never let them break her spirit. Whatever problems she faced she remained positive and would never end a conversation with a loved one without first saying “I love you.”
Jennifer is pre-deceased by her father, Edmond Dandeneau, and brother, Laurence Dandeneau, with whom she is now celebrating eternal life in heaven. She is survived by her mother, Linda Dandeneau Thomason; brothers, Jeff Dandeneau and Michael Ballinger; sisters, Nicole Beaubeauf and Alicia Hamblett; her daughters, Gabrielle Dandeneau, Chantel Tabera, and Alexa Tabera; and by the love of her life, Nieves Tabera. She will be sorely missed.
A service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 15, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 6 St. James St., Meredith. All are welcome.
