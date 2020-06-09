LACONIA — Jane E. Kidder, loving mother to two sons, devoted family member and friend to many, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 69.
Jane was born in Laconia, the daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth "Betty" (Fogg) Hoey. She was the second of seven children, always surrounded by the love, humor and companionship of her siblings and their many cousins. Stories of her time with her brothers, sisters and cousins could fill a shelf, and she loved nothing more than to share memories, from momentous accounts to everyday laughs and inside jokes. Jane loved her large family and reveled in the light-hearted silliness made routine by this fun and caring tribe.
She married her husband, Daniel John Kidder, in August 1978, joining together with his wonderful family, his sisters and brother. Though cancer would ultimately pull her “Danny” away from her far too soon, together they had two sons whom she cared for fiercely as a single parent for much of her sons’ lives. She bore many struggles on her own yet always taught her sons to cherish life’s moments with optimism and a smile. No one was stronger than she was.
Jane transformed her career over the years to account for the necessities of a life turned upside-down from the passing of her husband and its impact on her young children. After early years as a bookkeeper and a realtor, she bravely went back to school to become a nurse. Unfortunately for her sons, this meant watching surgical close-ups on television and discussing anatomy during meals. Fortunately, this modeled for her sons the value of hard work and pursuing passions. She was enormously proud of her career as an orthopedic nurse and was at home helping others.
She cherished time with her family most. Antiquing with her mother, sisters, cousins and close friends was a favorite of hers throughout her life, the chase often more compelling than the find. If you ever went “poking around” with her, you were no doubt part of her gang. She was an avid gardener throughout her life and stopped to smell lilac bushes any chance she had. She loved trips to the ocean, to Quebec City, to the mountains, and enjoyed the food — clove candy, hot doughnuts, maple butter — and the colors and culture of the places along the way. She appreciated a clever joke and could often be found laughing, sometimes to tears and snorts, with friends and family. Her life was not simple, and it was not always an easy road without bumps and curves, but she persevered with a smile and with grace. We would all be lucky to treat our lives the same.
Jane is survived by her sons Stephen Kidder, Laconia, and William Kidder (Arianne), Wakefield, Massachusetts; her brothers Larry (Brenda Terrio) Hoey, Ashland, NH, William Hoey, Belmont, NH, and Peter (Laurie) Hoey, Lochmere, NH; sisters Kathy (James) Lavoie, Plattsburgh, New York, and Ann (Peter) Dutile, Belmont, NH; and grandchildren Emma, Daniel, Samuel and Serena Kidder. She was predeceased by her husband Daniel Kidder, her parents and her brother Richard Hoey. She was, and is continuously supported by a long line of close cousins, relatives and friends young and old whom she held dear.
Private burial will be held at a later date in the St. Lambert Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donation to support area students in their pursuit of careers as nurses via the Jane Kidder Memorial Scholarship fund through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247 or donate online using lrscholarship.org. Thank you.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
