TILTON — James F. Tilton, 85, a lifetime resident of the Lakes Region, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home in Tilton, with his family by his side.
James was born on April 14, 1935 in Sanbornton, son of the late Herman and Annie (Collins) Tilton. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from January 31, 1955 until his honorable discharge as an Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class on January 30, 1959. Jim held many positions throughout his life beginning his career working for Albert LaPlante in his lumber mill, Arwood Corporation in Northfield, and then as a carpenter and millwright. He became a member of the Concord Carpenters and Joiners Union Local 538 in 1965 and worked carpentry positions from steward to supervisor with ability and quality in his craft. His final employment was as a Millwright Supervisor in nuclear and fossil fuel plants for Westinghouse, retiring in 2000.
Jim spent his free time raising and racing sled dogs for many years which was a family sport that extended to nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was an active member of the New England and Lakes Region Sled Dog clubs and raced all over the Northeast and Canada including the World Championship Sled Dog Race in Laconia. He loved his family and he could often be found at his home keeping the landscaping in meticulous condition. James was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Tilton.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings; his sisters, Eva, Catherine, Annie and Helen, and his brothers, Charles, Robert and Richard.
His family includes his wife of 60 years, Dorothy “June” (Huckins) Tilton of Tilton, his daughter, Dianne Peterson and her husband Carl of Belmont, his two grandchildren, Jamie Peterson of Derry and Colleen Peterson of Northfield, his two great grandchildren, McKenzie and Brianna Peterson, and generational nieces and nephews.
According to Jim's wishes there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jim, may be offered to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
