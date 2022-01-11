BELMONT — Irene F. (Loveless) Pliskaner, 87, passed away December 19, 2021 peacefully at home with her son John and his wife Kelli.
She was born in Somerville, MA, and moved to Salem, New Hampshire, for 17 years, then moved to Belmont, New Hampshire, where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law for her last three years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Richard D. Pliskaner. She was a loving mother of Richard D. Pliskaner Jr. of Concord, New Hampshire, John M. Pliskaner and his wife Kelli of Belmont, New Hampshire, Deborah of Woburn, Mass., Michael and his wife Heidi of Andover, MA, the late Donna Taylor and William J. Pliskaner. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Valerie, Brandon, Justin, Zachary, Lauren, Jacob, Matthew, Nathan, Shawn, and Joshua; and was the sister of the late Richard, William, Brenton, Herb and Fred Loveless, Helen Allen, Mildred Mcbay, Ruth Moore and Laura Morin. She is survived by her sisters, Margie Fowler and Evelyn Lesage.
A special thanks to Maureen, Colleen and Michele for all their help.
As Irene wished, services will be simple and private.
