Howard J. Frisbey, 89, fell asleep in death in the early hours of July 18, 2021, with his wife, Valeria, and his two loyal companions, Pebbles and BamBam, at his side.
Howard loved life and loved people; he endured much tragedy earlier in life so he understood what was important: Living a simple life with those you love.
He was always more interested in hearing about you than talking about himself, but he took it to such an extreme that after a doctor appointment he would come out knowing more about the doctor’s children and pets than the doctor knew about his health. When his friends called to check on him, he would immediately ask what was new in their world, asking for all the details and decline to say how he himself really was doing.
Howard put people at ease and had many friends, he made friends everywhere he went, he knew everybody, and everybody knew him. In his later years he always volunteered to do the errands, so he could go out in his minivan with his two Great Danes. If people didn’t know his name, they at least knew he was the guy with the two huge white dogs.
Howard was born in Chicago to Howard Frisbey Sr. and Maylou Roberts Frisbey. He attended Chicago schools and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He then married and moved to Cazenovia, NY. He raised nine children who helped him with their varying age-appropriate abilities to run a dairy farm. With so many children in public school he felt it was necessary to be on the school board and was elected president of the board. He was also a member of the Rotary Club.
Howard also loved animals, especially horses and dogs, and his kids had their own menagerie. His team of Clydesdales was a regular feature in the annual town parades.
Once again, after Ann’s death, Howard took another turn, remarried, to Valeria Giordano, and started farming again, this time raising chickens and organic vegetables. More people to meet and learn about!
Howard leaves his loving daughter, Nancy Frisbey; his son, John Frisbey; and his grandson, Jason Jones. He is predeceased by his sons, Craig and Jay. He will be missed by his lifelong friends Jerry and Ravi and his spiritual brother and sisters from the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Meredith, NH, and, of course, his wife and their dogs who brought him much joy.
A memorial service may be in the future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.