NORTHFIELD — Heather Anne Jewell was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She died suddenly on Sunday, October 3rd after an unfortunate struggle with Covid-19 and pneumonia, but she went peacefully. She was born on May 26, 1973 in Quincy, MA, daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Fredette) Hartrey.
Heather worked as a personal banker at Franklin Savings Bank, where she worked for the past 14 years, but to her customers, she was more like an incredibly helpful friend. She had an Associate's Degree in Science from Mt. Ida College in Newton, MA majoring in Interior Furnishings and Merchandising and always wanted to be an interior designer. She later attended Bridgewater State College in Bridgewater, MA where she majored in Business. Her creativity helped her to make such a beautiful home for her family. She leaves behind her two daughters, Sarah and Abby; her husband, Eric; her father, Robert; and her sister, Melanie.
Heather’s infectious laughter will be forever missing from stories and jokes. Even if you only heard it once, you could never forget a laugh like hers.
She enjoyed being outside in the sunshine, by the water, or under a starry night sky. Heather enjoyed looking at beautiful nature and most of all spending time with her family. You could find her in the hot tub or by the fire, and especially listening to the Dave Matthews Band.
Calling hours will be held for Heather at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. in Tilton on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 12 Noon to 2:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow the hours at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will immediately follow the service at the VFW Post 1670, 143 Court St. in Laconia.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
