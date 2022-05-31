HOOKSETT — Hans Raymond George Larsson, 52, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2022, in Hooksett.
He is survived by his parents, Raymond George Larsson of Laconia and Betty-Jean Larsson of Hooksett; his sisters, Lisa Dora Maxwell of Summerville, SC, and Suzanne Danielle Larsson of Hooksett; and his canine companion ,Lola.
Hans’ big dream was to travel and see the country in his RV and share the gospel with at least one person in each state. He would encourage each of us to live every day to its fullest, to never let our memories be greater than our dreams, and to share Jesus’ love with every person we meet.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in his name to the Prouty who support those who continue to fight cancer.
A Celebration of Life was held for him at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Friday, May 27 from 5-8 p.m. Home Going Service was observed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 673 Weston Rd., Manchester, on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
