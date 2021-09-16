MEREDITH — Gunnel Mattsson, 89, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021 in Meredith, New Hampshire. Gunnel was born in Lund, Sweden on October 30, 1931 to Gunnar and Marta (Jonsson) Lundberg.
Gunnel met Arne Mattsson while working in her family's cafe in Malmö. They married in 1951 and had two children before immigrating to the USA in 1959, to Lexington, Massachusetts. They expanded their family, and later lived in Andover, Massachusetts. Upon Arne's retirement they moved to their vacation home in Moultonborough, New Hampshire. They enjoyed lake life with family, including sons- and daughters-in-law and grandchildren, until Arne's passing in 1990.
Gunnel was bold, courageous, and possessed fierce determination. She became proficient in English, earned her GED, an associate degree from Northern Essex Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Salem State College, and a master’s degree in Social Work from UConn. She was an avid cyclist, swimmer, tennis player, and skier who sought adventure and never failed to seize the day. Gunnel was an active community member wherever she lived. She worked with Community Health and Hospice in Laconia, supporting individuals and families challenged with cancer and Alzheimer's, and participated in church activities at Moultonborough United Methodist Church.
Some years after Arne's passing, Gunnel married Alfred Wallitsch. They enjoyed time at the lake, family gatherings, and travel until Alfred passed in 2007.
Gunnel is remembered by family as a patient, loving maternal figure who fostered confidence and determination in the young people in her life. Happiest when gathered with family, she made her home a special place in the hearts of many generations.
Gunnel is predeceased by husband Arne Mattsson; second husband Alfred Wallitsch; and granddaughter Elena Nilson. She is survived by sister Britt Lindsjo; children, Christer Mattsson, Christina Hall, and husband Jon, Claes Mattsson and wife Joanne, and Cathy Nilson and husband Ken; grandchildren, Annika Nilsson Ripps, Maria Milless, Helen Rankin, Josie Mattsson, Heather and Tanner Dean, Sawyer, and Ava Mattsson; great-grandchildren, Linnea, Solomon, and Magnus Ripps, Clare Rankin, Margot and Teddy Milless, and Christiann van Beekhoff.
Gunnel is deeply missed by her loving family and a beautiful community of friends. A service celebrating Gunnel's life will be held at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 and masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Granite VNA, Hospice Care, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
