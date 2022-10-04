CENTER SANDWICH — Gloyd R. Calley, 90, passed away on Saturday, October 1 ,2O22, at Concord Hospital in Laconia, surrounded by loved ones.
Gloyd was born in Old Hill, to Roger and Maude (Reid) Calley on November 14, 1931.
CENTER SANDWICH — Gloyd R. Calley, 90, passed away on Saturday, October 1 ,2O22, at Concord Hospital in Laconia, surrounded by loved ones.
Gloyd was born in Old Hill, to Roger and Maude (Reid) Calley on November 14, 1931.
He was raised in Bristol after the family was relocated. He was a Korean War Veteran. After the service he met and married Janet Plummer in 1956. Gloyd and Jan raised their family in Laconia. Gloyd worked as a service agent for Energy North for many years. After retiring, Gloyd and Jan moved to Sandwich, where he enjoyed many happy years.
Family was the most important thing to Gloyd. He was hardworking, kind, generous, loving and fun. He also loved spending time doing his puzzles, especially the cryptograms, crosswords, and Scrabble. Gloyd supported many charitable organizations. He was loved so much and will be greatly missed.
Gloyd is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Janet Calley; his daughter, Susan Simmons; his sons, James Calley and his wife Audrey, and Steven Calley and his wife Tammy. Gloyd loved his 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Wanita Calley; nieces, Gail Bartlett and Lori Gervais, and their families; and his son-in-law, Stephen Simmons. ln addition to his parents, Gloyd is predeceased by his son, Jonathan Calley.
Graveside Services will be private.
Please join us for fellowship and a sweet treat on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Benz Center, 18 Heard Road, Center Sandwich, NH, 03227.
Please consider a donation to the Lakes Region Scholarship Fund in Jonathan Calley's name, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH, 03247, or a donation to your favorite charity.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Where is your favorite place to view fall foliage? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.