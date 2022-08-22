Gerard Deneau, 71

Gerard Deneau, 71

CAMPTON — Gerard “Jerry” Deneau, 71, of Campton, unexpectedly passed away at home on August 19. He was predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Evelyn Deneau, and his siblings June Dionne and Donald Deneau.

Jerry leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Linda, his daughter, Ashley Shuffleton and husband Dan; and grandchildren, Mabel, Ryan, Claire and Quinn of Thornton; and his daughter, Melinda Chapin and her husband Jim of Holderness. He also leaves his brothers Billy, Jimmy, Bobby and David of Manchester; and sister, Debbie Fleming and her husband Paul; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.