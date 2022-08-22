Gerard Deneau, 71

CAMPTON — Gerard “Jerry” Deneau, 71, of Campton, unexpectedly passed away at home on August 19. He was predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Evelyn Deneau, and his siblings June Dionne and Donald Deneau.
Jerry leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Linda, his daughter, Ashley Shuffleton and husband Dan; and grandchildren, Mabel, Ryan, Claire and Quinn of Thornton; and his daughter, Melinda Chapin and her husband Jim of Holderness. He also leaves his brothers Billy, Jimmy, Bobby and David of Manchester; and sister, Debbie Fleming and her husband Paul; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The fourth of eight children, Jerry grew up in Manchester where he graduated from Bishop Brady High School. He also attended Plymouth State College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. For most of his life he worked as a carpenter employed by Sugar Loaf Mountain Builders and Stachecki Contracting. For many years Jerry owned his building company Overall Builders. He made great friends and mentored many fledgling carpenters along the way. He considered his coworkers and employees as part of his family. A master builder, Jerry could point out his construction projects, whether townhouse communities in ski country or multi-million dollar homes on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Jerry was so proud of his home in Campton that he expanded from a small cottage to a large family home, complete with an in-ground pool for the enjoyment of his children and grandchildren. In retirement, he was often seen around his home with a hammer or paintbrush in hand, working on things for his wife. He supported her every project and his great sense of humor would have him lovingly say, “She keeps me in a labor camp.”
Jerry also enjoyed cooking. Not only was he a good cook, but he cleared the table, washed the dishes and cleaned up the kitchen in record time. Jerry enjoyed playing golf and he loved all sports. He would challenge himself by naming the call on the field before it was announced by any football official, baseball umpire or TV announcer. Nine times out of 10, Jerry’s calls and the announced calls were identical. He was very smart about professional football and when he pre-selected winners, he was usually right. In his younger years, he played on the community central softball men’s team as a catcher. He also coached local softball and served as an umpire throughout New Hampshire. He was an avid fan and constant presence at all his grandchildrens’ events.
The family is devastated by this unexpected loss. We are a family in tears. We all loved Jerry and it will be a long and difficult time adjusting to life without him. He will always be in our hearts and memories. The family asks all who would honor the kind, good, and loving man that Jerry was to tell and show your family members and friends that you love them. Love is the only gift that makes everything better.
A service of remembrance is scheduled for Tuesday, August 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon Street in Plymouth, NH.
Interment will be Wednesday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Cemetery on U.S. Route 118 at Paul Smith Road in Dorchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Plymouth Regional Youth Softball, ℅ President Bill Gauthier at 32 Smith Street, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Home is honored to Assist the Deneau family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
