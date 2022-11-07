George R. Randall, 80

MOULTONBOROUGH — George Ray Randall died peacefully in his home on Long Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, on October 31, 2022, with his family around him, at the age of 80.
George was born in New York City on May 23, 1942, to George C. and Virginia Ray Randall. He attended the Friends School there until the family moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey, in 1948. There, he attended the public schools until graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1960. George was very active in the Boy Scouts of America attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and became a member of the Order of the Arrow, honoring the heritage of Native Americans. He attended Norwich University in Northfield Vermont, the oldest private military academy in the United States, and graduated in 1964 with the degree Bachelor of Arts and with the military rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the Army Reserves in Rochester, New Hampshire, while attending the University of New Hampshire Graduate School. There he received a master’s degree in English.
George entered the active armed services and was deployed to South Korea where he spent one year in the demilitarized zone between South Korea and North Korea. While there he had the opportunity to help teach Korean students English. After his tour in South Korea, he requested deployment to Vietnam where he was part of a small group of “Advisors” to the newly recruited South Vietnam soldiers, teaching them tactics and strategy. He was stationed primarily in the Mekong Delta.
George left the military in 1970 with the rank of Captain and obtained a teaching job at Cardigan Mountain School. There he taught boys in middle school English literature and especially Middle English with Chaucer's Canterbury Tales. After leaving Cardigan he returned to Lake Winnipesaukee where he had been a camp counselor in his teens. Camp Idlewild had closed, and he became the year-round caretaker on Cow Island, now in the hands of private property owners, and also establishing “Randall Maintenance.”
The University of Michigan began a Spring program NELP (New England Literature Program), which was held at one of the camps on Lake Winnipesaukee. George became one of the professors teaching the course. He developed a career with Amerigas and operated a barge service to the islands. In 2011 George moved to Long Island where he cultivated his love of Contra band and Scottish music. Most of his many friends are connected to this group of talented and diverse people. He played guitar and spoons with this group.
George leaves his twin sisters, Mary Randall Cooney, her husband Michael, of Plymouth, their sons, Tom and partner Jessica, Nick and partner Jenny and her son Mason, and James; Trudy Randall, her husband Tom Shull of Vernon New Jersey, their children, Kelly, Matthew, his wife Katie plus two daughters Maddie and Sierra; and Sara plus daughter Danica; and George's cat Poozie.
George will be remembered for his love of puns, limericks and odd jokes, books, classical and Scottish folk music, and lack of concern for what other people thought of his unique habits.
A celebration of George's life will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Casual attire.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Randall family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
