MEREDITH — George Eric Brunstad, 88, of Abbey Lane, died on Monday, July 31, at Golden View Health Care Center.
George was no ordinary man. He fulfilled his passions of flying, swimming and faith with zeal. He ascended the skies as a B-52 pilot in the U.S. Air Force, as an American Airlines captain for 30 years, and as pilot of his personally owned MIG-17 aircraft. He tamed the oceans with his legendary English Channel record-breaking swim at age 70, and at age 76 he conquered Lake Winnipesaukee’s length in a 22-mile, 22-hour swim, both swims for charity.
George was born in Wenatchee, Washington, on Aug. 25, 1934, to Helen and Arthur Brunstad. He grew up in the Richland-Kennewick area of Washington, where his father purchased a farm as an avocation, essentially assigning George the responsibility of operating the farm at the young age of 14.
These formative years were instrumental in shaping his resolute work ethic, as well as his sturdy musculature so indispensable to his future feats of endurance, including winning more than 100 national and five world swimming medals.
In 1954 George graduated from Richland High School, then attended Washington State University where he earned a master’s degree in animal science, never anticipating a career in aviation. However, he fell in love with flying when he entered the U.S. Air Force and continued to serve his country for seven years before being hired by American Airlines.
George’s faith commitment at age 23 inspired him to co-found the first Southern Baptist Church in New England. Twenty years later he and Judy were married in one of the many churches planted by that original church. His faith in God was central to George’s life, his principles and his immense love for others. The English Channel swim was a benefit effort through his church and a Haitian church to raise funds to establish an orphanage and school in a rural section of Haiti. George and Judy traveled to Haiti on four occasions to assist with the endeavor. One hundred and seventy-three children are currently enrolled in the school.
In 2008, George and Judy relocated from Connecticut to New Hampshire, where Judy’s aversion to the cold winters prompted them to explore the island of Kaua’i. George soon embraced the lifestyle and aloha spirit of the islanders until one month in that winter paradise eventually expanded to six. Their faith community in Kaua’i is likewise vibrant and spirit-filled.
George lived his life with intensity and fervor. Upon retirement from American Airlines, he spent five years instructing children how to swim via a YMCA program, arising reliably before 5 a.m. to open the pool for the day. Of Norwegian heritage, he was determined to learn the language so, with no instructional materials available in 1979, George created his own cassettes and studied intently during his airport commutes, practicing until he became fluent. His ability to communicate made family trips to Norway most enjoyable. Later, when assigned flights to Germany, he similarly taught himself German in order to communicate and build relationships.
George was a nature buff and an expert regarding evergreen trees. In Connecticut, he planted over 100 evergreen trees in his yard, some as seedlings, he brought back from Oregon, that were not supposed to flourish in the northeastern climate. Today they stand tall, still thriving. Hiking was another passion and he and Judy experienced numerous opportunities to hike in other countries, as well as locally. For six summers they traveled to Morzine, France, where the French Alps challenged them to explore magnificent mountain vistas.
George was a man of focus, discipline and determination, yet with a big and loving heart. Now he has stepped into eternity with the God he so loved and is no doubt soaring with the angels and swimming in the Revelation’s sea of glass. Thank you, George, for sharing your love, values, knowledge, faith and generosity with all of us, who were blessed enough to be in your presence.
George is survived by his wife Judy of 44 years; sons, Eric (Connecticut), Mark (Maine), Darin (Connecticut), Doug Jones (Kaua’i); daughter, Lauren Larson (Connecticut); grandchildren, Eric III, Rob, Alexandra, Cole, Adelle, John, Michelle, Sarah, Stephen, Brian, plus many great-grandchildren.
Please join us in celebrating George’s extraordinary life.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A funeral service will be held on Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., at Meredith Center Free Will Baptist Church, 122 Meredith Center Road. For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be broadcasted live on Meredith Center Free Will Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Lunch reception will follow at the WicWas Lake Grange, 150 Meredith Center Road, Meredith.
Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen.
The family welcomes all in attendance to wear bright attire to celebrate George’s cheerful life.
Donations most welcome at Center of Hope – Haiti, P.O. Box 1812, Orinda, CA 94563, or Aspire Woman’s Center, 506 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.