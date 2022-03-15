LACONIA — Gary J. Thompson, 69, of Laconia, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Gary was born on June 11, 1952 in Manchester, to Patricia (Thompson) Fitzgerald.
He was a 1970 graduate of Manchester Memorial High School. He and his brother, Scott owned G & S Courier Inc. Company.
Gary loved playing softball, ice-fishing and summer fishing, collecting baseball and football cards, coin collecting, casino gambling, and going to the beach with this family. He loved spending time with is grandchildren. He was a true family man. He was a very funny man and was the life of the party.
Gary leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Janice (Mattson) Thompson; son, Mark Thompson of Gilmanton; daughter, Jill Potter and her fiancé Stephen Potter; daughter-in-law, Kathy Thompson of Bow; six grandchildren, Ryan, Lena, Charlotte, and Natalie Thompson, and Bennington and Logan Zapora; brothers, Scott Thompson and his wife Claire of Manchester, and Brian Fitzgerald and his partner Christine of Manchester; and his sister, Robyn Marchwicz and her husband Dick of Manchester. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Fitzgerald; his Nana Lena; nephew, Jay Hill; and his in-laws, Robert H. Mattson and Gloria Mattson.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the months ahead.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
