Freda M. Whittemore, 106

LACONIA — Our mother, Freda Margaret (Heffer) Whittemore, was born August 13, 1916 in Partridge Green, Sussex, England. She died peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 106. Mom personified a life well lived and loved for all those years. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, David T. Whittemore, in March of 2000.

Mom received her nurses training in England and passed her S.R.N. exam in 1938. She went on to earn her R.F.N. (Registered Fever Nurses) badge. During WW II, she met her future husband at a Red Cross dance in Huntington, England, and then came to America in 1946 where they were married at the Episcopal Church in Franklin. Mom became a United States citizen in March, 1958. She had a fond memory of the women around our neighborhood on Jefferson Street in Lakeport, marching along the street hitting their pots and pans with spoons and singing, “She’s a Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

