GILFORD — Fred B. Clark, 82, of Old Lakeshore Road, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Fred was born and raised in Warner, the son of Stillman and Lucille (Frary) Clark.
The youngest of four, he grew up working on the family dairy farm, learning the value of hard work. This lifestyle of working by the sweat of his brow would become one of the defining qualities to accompany him throughout his life.
In the year 1959, he became a student at the University of New Hampshire, with a major in Psychology. While studying at UNH, he became interested in becoming a pilot in the United States Air Force. Unfortunately, due to him being color-blind, he was unable to pursue that dream. But, never one to lose momentum in working towards his future, he then enlisted in the United States Army Reserves.
That wasn't all that he was up to at college, while speaking in class he managed to catch the eyes and ears of one Joanne Colby, who would become his wife of 61 years. Together they had a child, Daniel, and moved all around southern New Hampshire, until finally ending up in Gilford, where they would remain.
While Joanne held a job with the state, Fred was always drawn to work that he could throw himself into and enjoy the physical capabilities that his body possessed. Seen by all that worked with him as an Ox of a man, a true work-horse. He was known to outwork his coworkers, even in his 40s, whether in bone-chilling winter or sweltering summer, you would find him putting to shame men half his age. While he had various jobs in his life, from truck driving, tannery, Anatex, to a sock factory, he ended up having a career in construction for Mas-Con for 20 plus years.
He always enjoyed sports such as basketball, sailing, and football. But in the 70s he focused his interest to acting and directing with the Streetcar Theatre Company. Both he and Joanne became heavily involved in their productions for several years. It was also during this time that he and his family found religion in the Christian Church. From there, Fred brought his attention to detail and thirst for knowledge to strengthening his relationship with God. When his son Daniel met and got married to his wife, Leann, Fred and Joanne welcomed their new daughter-in-law into the family, and soon after they would welcome four beautiful grandchildren into the family as well. As his grandchildren, Leland, Litteera, Jonna, and Asher grew up, Fred and Joanne made sure to be present and supportive of all of their children and grandchildren's endeavors, hobbies, and careers.
Fred was known for many things in his family, always one to crack a pun related joke, willing to converse at long length about anything philosophical or ideological, being famously regarded as the 'Blue Santa', and playing cards at any and all hours of the day. His love was always warmly felt and is something that his family will remember for many years to come.
Fred is survived by his loving wife Joanne Clark; his son, Daniel Clark and his wife Leann; and his grandchildren, Leland, Litteera, Jonna, and Asher. He is predeceased by his parents.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make memorial donations in Fred's name to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA, 22314.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
