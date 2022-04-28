Elizabeth M. Simpson, 90

LINCOLN — Elizabeth May Simpson went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 90.
Elizabeth was born on December 31, 1931, in Plymouth, and resided in Lincoln, for most of her life. She was known to many as Liz or Betty. Elizabeth was the loving daughter of Leon and Rose Simpson.
She was predeceased by her brother, George Joseph Simpson, and her sister, Rose Simpson Strickland.
Liz enjoyed bingo, crafts, crocheting, knitting, puzzles, reading, taking trips, and fishing. She was known by many as the "Fly Fishing" Lady. She was a gentle, loving soul, loved by all who met her. We miss you dearly.
At Elizabeth's request there will be no funeral service, only a private graveside ceremony.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton.
To view Elizabeth's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
