MEREDITH — Eileen M. Budd, 100, died April 24, 2020 in Meredith, NH. Eileen was born on January 1, 1920 to Sarah (Mooney) and John Carter in New York, NY. She was a long-time resident of Dix Hills, New York until moving to Meredith in 2003.
Eileen was a communicant at St. Charles Borromeo R.C. Church in Meredith.
Eileen’s life was devoted to her beloved family. She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall M. Budd, to whom she was married for 65 years.
Eileen leaves behind her loving children, Nancy (Paul) Wedge of Center Sandwich, NH; Claire (Daniel) Gurfein of Chappaqua, New York; and John (Jessica) Budd of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jennifer Lanza of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Kate (Eric) Daniels of Austin, Texas; Brian Gurfein of Los Angeles, California; Laura Gurfein of Brooklyn, New York; and Sarah Budd of Denver, Colordado; and her great-grandson, Adam Daniels, who she met at her 100th birthday party.
The family is forever grateful to the devoted staff at Meredith Bay Colony Club who kindly cared for Eileen with compassion, respect, and love.
A Requiem Mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. 03253 at www.lrvna.org
Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
