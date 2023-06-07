Edward R. McFarland Jr., 88

LACONIA — Edward Richard McFarland Jr., 88, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Monday, June 5, at Concord Hospital in Laconia.
Edward was born on Feb. 19, 1935, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of Edward R. McFarland Sr. and Josephine (Laing) McFarland.
Edward, affectionately known as "Mac" by his closest friends, was a 1953 graduate of Guilford High School. From 1954-1958 he served as an air operations specialist in the USAF and recalled his years stationed in Germany with great fondness. Upon return to the United States, Mac graduated from Stone College New Haven at the top of his class. Mac then began his long career in accounting. He was a member of the National Association of Accountants and the Institute of Management, serving in both local and national offices.
Mac also established T&M builders with his brother-in-law and father-in-law. He was involved in building many homes in Guilford, Connecticut, in the early 1960s and an integral part of building the original Guilford High School dugouts. Mac also helped establish the Guilford Junior Football League and was an active member of the Lion's Club. In 1993, Mac relocated to Laconia, where he served as vice president of finance at Allen-Rogers Ltd. During his time in Laconia.
Mac served as a board member of the Lakes Region Mental Health Center for many years, being named a board member emeritus upon his retirement. Mac was also a member and former treasurer of Wilkins-Smith Post #1 American Legion. For the past 25 years he served as president of the Blueberry Lane Condo Association. Mac's unassuming service to his community will be greatly missed by all.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Brenda (Tennyson) McFarland; son, Edward R. McFarland III (Rick); daughters, Cathy DelFranco and her husband Michael, and Barbara Paquette and her husband Steven; three grandchildren, Jocelyn DelFranco, Michael DelFranco IV and James Paquette; sister, Joan Stone; brother, Robert McFarland and wife Jean; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, June 22, at 2 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303.
There will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family in Connecticut at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
