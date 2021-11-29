Edward J. Fortuna, 65

LACONIA — Edward Joseph Fortuna, 65, of Rowell Street, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Edward was born on January 30, 1956 in Jersey City, NJ, the son of Edward and Eleanor (Ostrowski) Fortuna.
Edward was an extremely hard worker, dedicating significant time to his business, Infra-Red Technology Inc. He enjoyed his work and traveled often for it. When he wasn’t working, over the years he enjoyed playing golf with his wife, or relaxing at home watching westerns. Above all else, Edward was most proud of his daughter Katie, who is a music teacher in CT.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Nancy (MacKinnon) Fortuna of Laconia; his daughter, Katharine Fortuna and her fiancé William McLean of East Hampton, CT; his brother, David Fortuna and his wife Dawn of AZ; his sisters, Eleanor Fanicase and her husband Stephen of PA, Diane Fortuna and her wife Beth Sanders of NJ, and Carol Fortuna of PA; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, as well as his aunt, Charlotte Ostrowski.
Services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward’s name, to the Laconia High School Music Department (attn: Jen O’Reilly), 345 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
