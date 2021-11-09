LARGO, Fla. — Edna Mae (Burbank) Giles, 86, was born February 1, 1935, and passed away November 2, 2021.
She was a wonderful wife to Pastor Robert M. Giles, loving mother to David M. Giles, and grandmother to his five children.
She was grateful to the Lord for a long, happy life and was content in the accomplishment of her mission to reach out to everyone and tell them of the loving Grace of her Redeemer.
For more information contact hubbellfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.