Earl Lyons Jr., 79

LACONIA — Earl "Bog" Lyons Jr., 79, of Apple Ridge Road, left us after a long illness, surrounded by loving family members at his home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Bog was born on February 7, 1942 in Colebrook, the son of Earl Lyons Sr. and Evelyn (Pollard) Lyons.
He loved dancing with his wife. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed snowmobiling in his younger years, spending time at family outings, and holidays with friends and family. He especially loved his cat. Bog was a dedicated member of Laconia Lodge of Elks #876.
Bog is survived by his loving wife Estelle (Dauphinais) Lyons; his sons, Michael Lyons and his wife Sheila of Belmont, and Scott Lyons and his wife Diane of Gilford; his sisters, Savilia Morrissette of Gilford, and Thelma Rich of Dover; his five grandchildren, Cameron Lyons, Carlee Lyons, Mark Simpson, Kayla Howard, and Kyle Howard; one great-grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews. Other close family, Madeline Dauphinais of Laconia, Eugene Dauphinais of Laconia, and Phil and Yogi Dauphinais of Colebrook. In addition to his parents, Bog is predeceased by his step-siblings, Richard "Dicky" Whiting and Pat Gadwah.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
