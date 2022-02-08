LACONIA — Dr. Roy A. Carsen, a practicing Orthodontist for 33 years in Laconia, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 after a period of declining health, at Concord Hospital-Concord. At the time of his death he was 78 years old.
Roy was born on April 18, 1943 in New York City, NY, the son of Marx and Wanda (Schmelling) Carsen.
A native of New York, Roy met his future wife Nancy while they were both attending rival high schools. They married in 1965. Roy graduated from New York University in 1965 with a BA with dual majors in biology and chemistry. That same year he began his studies at New York University College of Dentistry, receiving his Doctorate in Dental Surgery in 1969. While at NYU, Roy was two-time recipient of N.I.H. Research Society and authored and co-authored several published articles in the field of dental research. Upon graduation, Roy completed his internship at Goldwater Memorial Hospital, in New York City, and subsequently was appointed to the NYU Dental College faculty.
He was drafted into the United States Army, during the height of the Vietnam War. As Captain in the Army, he served in the Dependent Care Clinic at Fort Sill, OK, and was later transferred and appointed as Chief Dental Officer at Fort Wadsworth, NY. Upon his honorable discharge, Roy entered a two year Orthodontic Residency at Fairleigh Dickinson University, graduating with a Masters Degree in Orthodontics.
In 1974, Roy opened his Orthodontic office in Laconia, NH, initially at One Mill Plaza and subsequently relocating to North Main Street. After 33 years in practice, Roy retired in July of 2007. Roy was a member of many professional societies including the American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists, and long term as secretary/treasurer of the Lakes Region Dental Society. He also was a member of the Laconia Rotary Club since 1977, and a Paul Harris Fellow. Roy was a member of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club since 1983. Roy also served consecutive terms on the Vestry of St. James Episcopal Church in Laconia.
Since 2008, Roy and Nancy have been members of the Gilford Community Church. Roy and Nancy have sailed the Florida Keys, along the Maine coast, Chesapeake Bay, Bahamas, Virgin Islands, Greek Islands, and the southern coast of Turkey. In retirement, he went back to school to pursue a lifelong wish to be a USCG licensed "Captain." In 2010 he passed his USCG exams and was awarded his USCG 50 Ton Master. Later in his retirement, he was 'Captain of the Millie B' for the "NH Boat Museum in Wolfeboro," a job he loved.
Roy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Balabas) Carsen of Laconia; their estranged daughter, Jennifer and her husband Eric of Portsmouth, and their children, Lorelei and Nicholas; his son, Daniel and his wife Alicia of Gilford, and their children, Matthew and Hailey. He is predeceased by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held for Roy on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03249.
A Private Burial will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03249, The Gilford Library, 31 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03249, or HATT (Hands Across the Table), 31 Gilford Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.