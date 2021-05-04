GILFORD — Dr. Frederick N. Jones, 53, passed away unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolus at his home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Fred was born January 14, 1968, at a US Army hospital in Bad Cannstatt, West Germany, to Dr.Harvey Royden Jones Jr. and Mary (Norman) Jones. Fred graduated from Tufts University and Boston University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Boston Medical Center, where he was introduced by friends to his wife, Dr. Kristin Snow.
Fred leaves behind Kristin and their daughter, Kendall Jones of Gilford, NH; his mother, Mary Jones of Wellesley, MA; two brothers, Roy Jones of Fairport, NY, and David Jones and his wife Liz Caronna of Newton, MA; his sister, Kate Jones Troy, and her husband James Troy, of New York, NY; nieces and nephews, Erik Jones, Kristin Jones, Sam Jones, Natalie Jones, and Tate Snow; aunts Nancy Jones of Miami Lakes, FL, and Peggy O’Brien of Glenview, IL; his in-laws, Ken and Martha Snow, and brother-in-law, Greg Snow of Manchester, NH; and many extended family members. He was predeceased by his father, his aunt, Joan Hauslein, and his uncles, Robert Hauslein and Kevin O’Brien.
Fred was a profoundly good and decent person who cared deeply about his family, friends, colleagues, patients, and community. He could always be counted on to help with a medical question or just to chat. He was a loving husband and proud father who enjoyed downhill skiing, buying extra ski gear without his wife’s knowledge, watching his daughter’s ski races, kayaking, building his own kayaks, baking bread, and making laugh-and-groan-worthy puns. His favorite places to relax were the big leather chair at his family’s Camp Aaron on Moosehead Lake, ME, and the comfy couch at his condo in Waterville Valley, NH. His dogs Ziggy and Frankie will miss his lacrosse throwing game in the backyard and sleeping on his lap. His death is an enormous loss for all who loved him.
Fred was a much admired Chief Medical Officer at LRGHealthcare, where he also continued his clinical duties as an emergency medicine physician. He always sought new ways to improve the care and experience of his patients. He worked especially hard, with unfailing dedication, over the past year through the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic. He passed away just four days short of welcoming Concord Hospital’s purchase of LRGHealthcare.
Walk-Through Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing will be strongly encouraged, and face masks will be required.
A private Graveside Service will be held this summer at Waterville Valley Cemetery, Waterville Valley, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Fred's name be made to Concord Hospital – Laconia, ER Renovation Fund, 80 Highland Street, Laconia, NH 03246 or to Lakes Region Mental Health Center, online at www.lrmhc.org,or by mail to the LRMHC Development Office, 40 Beacon Street East, Laconia, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
