McCONNELLSBURG, Pennsylvania — Dori Clary "Dori" (Barter) of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Jan. 11, 2023, at UPMC West Shore after a very long illness.
Dori was the youngest daughter of the late Paul Harrison Barter and the late Doris Irene Barter (Graves) of New Hampshire.
Dori was a woman of many talents. She was a professional musician, singer and songwriter. She played flute for The Ohio State University marching band. She toured, sang and played drums for several bands including Missing Persons. When not making art via music, Dori was a professional visual artist and sculptor, specializing in clay. She opened Reaching Tree Pottery and Gifts in Lochmere, New Hampshire, showcasing her artwork and the artwork in the community. She created and copyrighted the Whistle Pot, her brand of handmade clay-based jewelry.
Dori worked as a case manager for severely brain injured patients in New Hampshire for many years. Later when she relocated to Maryland she pursued her passion for the culinary arts attaining a masters degree in molecular gastronomy. She worked as executive chef director at the National Reconnaissance Office in Chantilly, Virginia, where she received recognition and an award signed by the director, NRO, Peter B. Teets.
She was selected for an internship at The Blair House in Washington, D.C., cooking for the vice president. She continued her passions in cooking and giving back after moving to Fulton County by doing free cooking demonstrations and lessons at the library, local farmers’ markets, and as a Girl Scout Leader, and was affectionately known as “Chef Dori.”
Inspired by her mother, Dori was also an avid bird lover and gardener, taking care to help protect bluebirds in her area. Dori enjoyed spending time with her family watching movies, traveling, and learning about nature. She especially loved the ocean, turtles, and the scenery of the Eastern seaboard, which she often led family vacations to annually.
Dori was predeceased by her parents; and her nephew, Derrick Goss; and is survived by her husband, Jesse Clary of McConnellsburg; daughter, Daley Buckwell of Northfield, New Hampshire; daughter, Willow Clary; and son, Harrison Clary of McConnellsburg; her “bonus kid” Cole Brubaker of McConnellsburg; sister, Debi Kurz and brother-in-law. Perry Kurz of Wentworth, New Hampshire; nephew, Damon Goss; nieces, April Barter and Sarah Barter, all of New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Conococheague Audubon Society. Checks can be made out to Conococheague Audubon Society and mailed to the Society at P.O. Box 20, Fayetteville, PA 17222
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.