Donna M. McGrath, 88

LACONIA — Donna Mary McGrath, 88, a lifelong Laconian, passed away peacefully, at home, on September 14, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.

Donna was born May 3, 1934, on the front stairs, to Kenneth and Eunice Grant Beauchaine. She was a member of the LHS Class of ’52 and a graduate of the Sacred Heart Hospital of Nursing in ’55. As a working mother, she also obtained her BS in Nursing from New England College in Henniker.

