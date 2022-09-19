Donna M. McGrath, 88

LACONIA — Donna Mary McGrath, 88, a lifelong Laconian, passed away peacefully, at home, on September 14, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born May 3, 1934, on the front stairs, to Kenneth and Eunice Grant Beauchaine. She was a member of the LHS Class of ’52 and a graduate of the Sacred Heart Hospital of Nursing in ’55. As a working mother, she also obtained her BS in Nursing from New England College in Henniker.
Donna began her career at Laconia Clinic, took 15 years off to devote to her family, and then resumed nursing with the Laconia School System, working at the Jr. High, then at Pleasant and Elm Street Schools, retiring from Woodland Heights Elementary. During her tenure, she cared for thousands of students, always going the extra mile to ensure that the children in her care, especially the disadvantaged, received what they needed. She kept clothing in her office for children and ensured that they had access to medical and dental services they required, through the local service organizations.
Donna was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish, where she was active in the Right to Life Movement, in the Bible Study Group, and a volunteer at St Vincent’s Food Pantry, making lasting friendships with members of all three organizations. Her favorite saying was, “I’m busier now that I’m retired, than I was while working!” Donna was a woman who lived her faith, with lifelong service to her community and was an inspiration to many who had the privilege of knowing her.
Her marriage of 64+ years to Bob McGrath, was the bedrock of her life. Losing him in 2021, took the wind out of her sails; knowing that they are reunited in Heaven, gives great comfort to her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother Bill; sister-in-law; Chip; and grandson, Derick. Donna is survived by her brother, Kenneth “Buzz” Beauchaine, of Maine; her three children, Ellen McGrath and her partner Papu Haroon of Kenya, Thomas McGrath and his wife Karensa of Qatar, Mary McGrath of Laconia, and son-in-law, Mark Mamone of Hillsborough. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Lindsey Thompson, Hilary Daigle, Colin Adams-McGrath and Andrew McGrath; and five great-grandchildren, two of whom were present to give joy and comfort in her final days (Ava and Avery Thompson); sisters-in-law, Vivian Beauchaine, Mary Morin, Madeline McGrath; and brother-in-law, Leo “Pat” McGrath; 10 nieces; four nephews; and a cousin, Denise Beauchaine of Meredith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 22, at 10:00 a.m., at St Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave, Laconia, NH.
Private burial will follow at St Lambert’s Cemetery, Laconia.
Donations may be made in her name to the St Andre Bessette Outreach Program. The family strongly encourages blood donations to the Red Cross, as there is a terrible shortage, and loved ones everywhere are in need.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
