MEREDITH — Donald “Sonny” Pappalardo of Meredith, NH, 64, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 19, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of Sheryl (Rand) for over 25 years.
He was a loving father of two sons, Donald E. Pappalardo, Jr. of Lowell, Massachusetts, Jonathan S. Pappalardo of New Hampton, NH; and one daughter, Angela M. and her husband Matt Durrell of Thornton, NH. He was the proud grandfather of Evan Durrell. He was preceded in death by his father, Salvatore Pappalardo, his mother, Elizabeth (Duprey) Pappalardo and his sister, Marialice Marshall.
He loved spending time with his three brother-in-laws, Bill Rand and his wife Cindy of Andover, Massachusetts, Shawn Rand and his longtime girlfriend, Gidget Manning of Dedham, Massachusetts and Tom Rand and his wife Martha of Sandwich, Massachusetts. He was the proud uncle of Jessica McInnis and husband Chris, Janet Marshall, Valerie Caris and husband Doug, Lisa Rand, Billy Rand, Abigail Rand, Mackenzie Rand, Troy Rand, T.J. Rand and wife Missy, Josh Rand, Mary Rand, Eamon Manning, Brenna Manning and Collin Manning, all of whom enjoyed his food and laughter. He adored his great-nieces and great-nephews, Kaylee, Mica, Alex, Evelyn, Haylie, Cohen, Landon and Beckham. Sonny was a dog lover and had many dogs over the years. He leaves behind Roxie and Logan.
Sonny was born and raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Sonny started working in the family restaurants at an early age. He had a long career in the restaurant industry. He was an executive chef at several restaurants as well as executive chef and owner of the Casa Mia restaurant in Bedford, NH for many years. He loved to cook great Italian food for his family and friends. Sonny and Sheryl have spent many years on Lake Winnipesaukee and enjoyed spending time on their boat and at the beach with their family, friends and neighbors. He loved to barbeque for the annual beach association cookout and was an active member of the association. While he had some severe health issues over the last ten years, he found great joy and contentment spending as much time as he could enjoying the beach with his family and friends, especially with his best friend Reed. Everyone loved Sonny. He was a ray of sunshine to all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at the lake for family and friends at a later time.
In Sonny’s memory, donations may be made as a tribute to Doctor Ivy Wilkinson-Ryan to the Ovarian Cancer Patient Support Fund at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. The fund will support the needs of Ovarian Cancer Patients including financial assistance, assistance with prescription costs, transportation, meals provided by the D-H cafeteria and other items for patients in need in honor of his wife and sister. Checks may be made payable to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and mailed to Office of Development Dartmouth-Hitchcock, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001. To make a donation using a credit card, please call (603) 653-0700.
