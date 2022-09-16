FRANKLIN — Donald J. Cook Sr. was born to Eugene E. and Mabel Casey Cook on December 15, 1941 in Ipswich, Massachusetts. He lived and raised his family in Danbury and Franklin. Donald leaves his wife, Gayle Neily Cook, of 59 years; and his children, Donald Jr (Sara), Kevin (Terri), Christine, and Kerry. He loved his grandchildren, Casey, Nathaniel (Erica), Courtney (Ed), Donald III, Rachel (Dominic), and Joseph; as well as his great-grandchildren, Edward, Eva, and Amelia. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Kathy); and his sister, Marjorie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Donald attended Pierce School of Business in Concord and worked 48 years at Benson Auto in Franklin, as their Business Office Manager. Donald served many years as treasurer of both Danbury Christian Church and later Hope Community Chapel. He also enjoyed many years of volunteering as a tax preparer.
Donald’s greatest legacy is his generous, gracious, kind spirit, and contagious sense of humor. He lived, loved, and gave of himself over and over again. He impacted countless lives with the love of Jesus that he demonstrated every day.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”
A celebration of life will be held at Hope Community Chapel, 108 Hill Road, Franklin, on Tuesday, September 20, at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service to follow in Webster Place Cemetery in Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Franklin, NH VNA/Hospice in Donald’s memory.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.