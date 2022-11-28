Derek Crofton Marshall passed away on Nov. 20, at his home in Sandwich.
Born Dec. 4, 1942, in Grantham, England, Derek moved with his parents to Redding, Connecticut, at age 10. A graduate of the first class of Joel Barlow High School in 1961, where he met his wife, Linda Whitworth, Marshall attended Columbia University through ROTC. The couple married on June 12, 1965, in Easton, Connecticut, and moved to Japan in 1965 where he served as lieutenant junior grade in the U.S. Navy. Marshall and his wife Linda were so inspired by the culture and arts in Japan that they returned to Japan in 1970 to study ceramics at the Kyoto University of the Arts. In 1971 Marshall opened the Sandwich Kiln, in Sandwich, which would develop into Derek Marshall Lighting.
Marshall and his wife were recognized throughout his career nationally and internationally for their work in both pottery and lighting designs. These included his designed and created dinner service, commissioned for a White House luncheon during the Carter administration, and then featured at The Smithsonian. He was also noted in the Top 100 lighting manufacturers by Residential Lighting Magazine. Marshall, continuing to create and craft design sconces, pendants, and chandeliers well into his 70s, won Best of New Hampshire in 2019 from New Hampshire Magazine.
Derek’s passions were evident in his love of orchids, astronomy, botany, folk music, science, and the arts. He was known as a dedicated community member and gave of his time through teaching and mentoring local youth. He loved his work, his beloved family, and his friends and cared deeply for his community and the families who lived there. He served on the Sandwich Fire Department, the local school board, the Board of Trustees Quimby Fund and is fondly remembered for the comedic roles he played in the Gilbert and Sullivan plays presented by the Sandwich Players.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Whitworth; his daughter Amy Marshall, spouse Chad Levy and their children, Devlin, Pasha, and Gillian; and Derek’s son Crofton Marshall, spouse Andrea Marshall and their sons, Alexander and Augustus.
Family will notify the community later regarding a memorial service.
The Marshall family is accepting contributions to help support Linda through the loss of the family business at gofund.me/382f29aa.
