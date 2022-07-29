Deborah Searles

MEREDITH — Deborah "Debbie" Searles went to her heavenly home peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, at Concord Hospital. She was surrounded by family, which is what she treasured most. While she will be missed by many, we are thankful that she is again reunited with her mother and father, which is what she talked a lot about in her last few days.
In her most recent years, she resided in Meredith, until recently relocating to The Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. Debbie had enjoyed cooking and at one time owned her own restaurant called Debbie’s Place in Amesbury, MA (where she was from). She also enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and other such crafts. Debbie was a lover of animals and at one time bred golden retrievers. However, her greatest joy was her family.
