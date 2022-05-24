SANBORNTON — David A. Nickerson, 75, of Oak Hill Road, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Concord Hospital, Concord.
David was born on April 28, 1947 in Barnstable, MA, to Weston Nickerson Sr. and Mary Emma (Phillips) Nickerson.
Following high school David enlisted in the army. While at Ft. Polk, David was honored with becoming the youngest Drill Sargent in the army’s 3rd Division. After leaving the army David was employed by New England Telephone for 42 years as a lineman, and later as a contract work inspector.
David was a civic-minded individual his entire life. He served on the School Board, and as chairman, of the Merrimack Valley School District, a selectman and budget committee member for the Town of Sanbornton, was a volunteer firefighter for the Tilton/Northfield fire departments, and was a coach and umpire for Concord Little League. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt. He sustained many friendships over the years having many friends due to his many interests.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sharon Dugan; son, David Nickerson Jr. and his wife Penny, of Concord; daughter, Michelle Nickerson-Swanson and her husband David, of Golden Prairie, MN; step-daughter, Deborah Aja and her partner Lisha Bush, of Hot Springs, NC; and brother Ralph Nickerson and his wife Marti, of Chichester. David is predeceased by his parents and his brother Wayne Nickerson.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A service will follow the calling hours at 5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.