Danielle L. LaFlamme, 41

LACONIA — Danielle “Dani” Leigh LaFlamme, 41, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at home.
Danielle was born on July 6, 1981, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Gerald and Sarah (Bortz) Haney.
Danielle worked for Easterseals in client support. Although this field was new to her, she fell in love working there quickly. She also spent many years at Walmart in Gilford, as well as being a hairstylist. She made many friends along the way. She was a board member and coach for the Lakes Region Girls Softball (LRGS) and loved working with the young players and seeing them have fun and smile.
Danielle had an infectious smile and laughter. She was the best wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend anyone could ask for. Dani touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She cared for so many people and will be missed by many.
Danielle is survived by her loving husband, David LaFlamme; her daughters, Courtney LaFlamme and Summer LaFlamme; her mother, Sarah Haney; her father, Gerald Haney; her sister, Meagan Haney; her mother-in-law, Karen LaFlamme; and her father-in-law, Robert LaFlamme; as well as many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to a GoFundMe that has been set up in Dani’s name to help her family during this difficult time https://www.gofundme.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
