LACONIA — Constance LaChance, 71, of Valley Street, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home.
Constance was born on March 26, 1949, in West Stewartson, the daughter of Walter and Marcelle (Perry) Parsons.
Constance worked as an LNA for Care and Comfort where she retired from. She enjoyed playing cards, scratching lottery tickets and spending time with her beloved cat, Natasha.
Constance is survived by her loving husband, Joseph LaChance of Laconia; her son, Jeremy LaChance and his wife, Dawn of Gilford; her daughter, Stephanie Gilbert and her husband, Anthony of Laconia; her grandchildren, Raina M. Gately, Jeremy T. LaChance Jr. and Joseph K. LaChance. In addition to her parents, Constance is predeceased by her sister, Nancy Parsons.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
