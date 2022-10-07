Claudette M. Cormier

CENTER SANDWICH — On Monday, February 28, 2022, Claudette “CC” M. Cormier, born in Waltham, Massachusetts, and long-time resident of Center Sandwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Phillias LeBlanc and the late Lena LeBlanc; cherished bride of the late Claude Cormier; devoted mother of Jean Cormier (Christine), David Cormier (Ann Marie), and Daniel Cormier (Christine); loving sister of Norman LeBlanc and Roger LeBlanc (Jane); adored mèmère (grandmother) of Michelle Cormier, Adrianne Cormier, Monique Cormier, Rachelle Cassidy (Matthew), and Eric Cormier; and the fun grandmèmère (great-grandmother) of Aiden and Kaia McGonagle.
A trained phlebotomist and lifelong homemaker, Claudette was made for her husband Claude. Together they created a home that Claudette made beautiful — filling it with family and faith, landscaping her gardens that were her pride and joy, and decorating with things from her shopping trips that caught her eye. Claudette was an artist — passionate about crafting, crocheting, arranging flowers, and designing garden beds. She wasn’t afraid to be silly and to laugh heartedly at her own expense until she cried — a laugh and a smile that spread to others and warmed hearts with its authenticity. Disabled in early adulthood she drew strength from God and nature, undertaking a pivotal pilgrimage to Medjugorje and placing her faith in the Catholic Church. We find solace in knowing that she is walking arm in arm with her Lord and Claude. We know he’s already turned up “Claudette” by the Everly Brothers, set-up the cribbage board and put the pizza in the oven.
A graveside service will be performed on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Vittum Hill Cemetery located on Vittum Hill Road, Center Sandwich.
