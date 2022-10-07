Claudette M. Cormier

CENTER SANDWICH — On Monday, February 28, 2022, Claudette “CC” M. Cormier, born in Waltham, Massachusetts, and long-time resident of Center Sandwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Phillias LeBlanc and the late Lena LeBlanc; cherished bride of the late Claude Cormier; devoted mother of Jean Cormier (Christine), David Cormier (Ann Marie), and Daniel Cormier (Christine); loving sister of Norman LeBlanc and Roger LeBlanc (Jane); adored mèmère (grandmother) of Michelle Cormier, Adrianne Cormier, Monique Cormier, Rachelle Cassidy (Matthew), and Eric Cormier; and the fun grandmèmère (great-grandmother) of Aiden and Kaia McGonagle.

