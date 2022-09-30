Claire Robinson, 82

LACONIA — Claire "Nancy" Robinson, 82, of Cotton Hill Road, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Claire was born on May 17, 1940, in Laconia, the daughter of William and Laurenda (Hamel) Smith.
Known by many as Nancy, she was a lifelong resident of Laconia. She attended Sacred Heart High School, was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish, a member of the St. Andre Bessette Ladies Guild, and enjoyed volunteering at the church office. Claire was sassy and sarcastic, fun and funny, she could be stubborn, but always generous. She enjoyed talking with people and would often strike up conversations with complete strangers wherever she went. She knew her mind and never hesitated to tell others her ideas or opinions.
Over the years, she opened her home and heart to many family members and friends to visit or stay when needed, offering a port in the storm. She held her love and care close to her heart, but shared her caring nature often without words. Claire liked to visit the ocean. She would pass her free time crocheting and made many blankets over the years for her family and many to give away to those in need. Most important to Claire was spending time with family.
Claire is survived by her sons, Douglas John Robinson (Janice) of Belmont, and Daniel Edward Robinson (Janet) of Mountain Home, Arkansas; her daughter, Anne Marie (Robinson) Avery (Lyndon) of Alton; her 10 grandchildren, Damien, Dustin, Laurenda, Marina, Tyler, Kim, Annie, Timothy, Jonathan, and Nicholas; as well as several great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sally Thompson (William) of Pickens, South Carolina, and Beverly Blackey (Sterling) of Northfield; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Claire is predeceased by her eldest son, David Lee Robinson.
A Calling Hour will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the church following the Calling Hour.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Andre Bessette Ladies Guild, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246, or to the St. Andre Bessette Capital Campaign Fund, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
