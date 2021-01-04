On Monday, December 28, 2020, Scott Sargent, loving father and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of 70.
Scott was born in Manchester, NH on June 24, 1950 and was adopted by Gordon and Louise (Schmidt) Sargent. Scott married Eleanor (Martin) Sargent on April 20,1974 and they spent 40 years together and raised two sons.
When Scott’s sons were young, he loved helping to coach the local farm (baseball) league and volunteering as a Franklin firefighter. Scott was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was a past Trustee of the Franklin Elks. Scott enjoyed spending time with his friends at the local social clubs and was never shy about bragging on the accomplishments of his sons and grandchildren. Scott loved his family dearly and earned the nickname “Bumpa” by his only granddaughter, but the name stuck with all of his grandchildren.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Sargent and his stepmother, Joyce Sargent, both of Franklin; as well as his stepfather, William Chase, of Carrabassett Valley, ME.
Scott is survived by his loving mother, Louise Chase of Carrabassett Valley, ME; sister, Lynn Sulloway and her husband, Ernest, of Franklin; his prior wife of 40 years whom he maintained a close friendship with, Eleanor Blodgett of Boscawen; son, Derek Sargent and wife, Kelli of Belmont and son, Brandon Sargent and wife, Kassie of Franklin; grandchildren, Jordan (JT), Kristopher, Sean and Liam; as well as many step-siblings.
A private, graveside, service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family would like to thank everyone that has reached out with condolences during this difficult time.
Donations in memory of Scott may be made to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60616-2256 www.elks.org/enf/
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
