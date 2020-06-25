BRISTOL — Christopher S. Ramsey 40, was united with the Lord Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Laconia, NH the son of Douglas Ramsey Sr. and Michelle (Parmelee) Ramsey. He has been a life long resident of Bristol. He was a graduate of Newfound Regional High School and had worked most recently for Full Time Cleaning where he maintained the floors at Freudenburg. Chris began working at age 14 and had a tremendous work ethic. He started out at the Lobster Pound and later worked with Jeremy Haney’s landscaping company, Freudenburg and Cumberland Farms.
As a youth Chris was baptized learned a love of the Lord which he carried with him throughout his life. Like many, he played little league baseball through the TTCC. His love for the outdoors was instilled early on as he and his family camped, hiked, hunted and fished throughout New Hampshire. He loved children and introduced many to the joys of hunting during youth weekends. He was an accomplished fisherman who enjoyed the art of fly fishing but loved time on Newfound Lake ice fishing the most. To those on the ice, he was known as “Fish Finder.” He was proud of his ability to provide for himself and his family by stocking his freezer with his NH game catches. He enjoyed listening to country music, playing horseshoes and cornhole with his many friends. He will always be remembered for his loving and giving spirit and kind heart.
In addition to his parents of Bristol, he leaves his maternal grandfather, Richard Parmelee Sr. of NC; two brothers: Douglas Ramsey Jr. of Sanbornton and Kevin Ramsey of Alexandria; step brothers Galen Marsh Jr. of Concord; Gary Marsh of Thornton; step sisters Brandy Jessman of Danbury; Shilo Marsh of Bristol; aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his step father Galen Marsh, Sr and step sister Gail Lynn Marsh-Jordan.
A celebration of his life will be held later this year when health restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to NH Fish and Game, Att: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
