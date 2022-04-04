BRIDGEWATER — Charlotte A. Swanson, 76, died April 2, 2022 at home after a lengthy battle with MS. Born in Montrose, Colorado, she was the daughter of Ralph (Bert) and Ruth (Fisher) Williams. Charlotte graduated from high school and shortly thereafter met Charles Swanson, who was recently discharged from the Navy. They married and moved to New Hampshire. She went on to earn a Bachelors degree in elementary education at Plymouth State University, and spent most of her teaching career at the Bessie Rowell School in Franklin. Charlotte held a minor in music and played the piano as well as participated with the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s handbell choir.
Charlotte loved the outdoors and was often found hiking the woods on Bridgewater Mountain, gardening, or star gazing through telescopes at the night skies. Her family remembers all the summers grandchildren spent visiting and sharing her love of the outdoors. Charlotte enjoyed visiting antique shops, often looking to add to her collections of Jim Shore creations or ceramic bird houses.
For many years, she was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and together with Chuck they were active with the church’s handbell choir. Lately, she worshipped at the New Hampton Community Church.
Family members include a son and daughter-law, Steven and Karen Swanson of Bridgewater; and a daughter, Ruth Healy Kirkland and son-in-law Kenneth Kirkland of Warner Robins, GA; three grandchildren, Trevor (Kimberlee) Hunnicutt, Dominique Swanson, and Ellie Kirkland; and one great-grandchild, Hope Hunnicutt.
Services - A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Hope Community Chapel, 108 Hill Road, Franklin. Private interment will take place at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
The services will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Please use this link https://youtu.be/QfunSzLMKpc to access the Church’s YouTube channel and view the services.
To leave a condolence or share a memory please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
