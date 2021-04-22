GILMANTON — Charles Sutherland Sanborn, 37, of Meadow Pond Road, passed away at his home, on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Charles was born on November 16, 1983 in Concord, NH, to David Charles Sanborn and Randy Jean (Hodgman) Sanborn.
He was a loving father and son, and always had a kind and loving soul.
Charles is survived by his son, Damien Sutherland Sanborn of Belmont; his father, David Sanborn of Gilmanton; his mother, Randy Sanborn of Hill; and his sister, Sandra Jordan and her husband Quade, of Belmont.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
