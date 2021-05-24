On May 21st, Charles “Charlie” Michael Reynolds, Jr. (Ret Col), age 69, of Watertown, SD, formerly of New Hampshire, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Prairie Lakes Hospital. He was born in Lowell, MA on November 1st, 1951 to Charles M. Reynolds Sr. and Denise Gervais Reynolds.
Charlie proudly served in the United States Air Force for 25 years, retiring as a Colonel. He continued his career in military flight programs as a military contractor.
Charlie married Glenda Charlene Knigge, DDS on Mar 21, 1994 while both were stationed in Germany.
After retiring Charlie and Glenda resided in New Hampshire for 17 years. In Feb 2017, they moved to Lake Linden, MI for 3.5 years. They moved to Watertown, SD in July of 2020 to be closer to Glenda’s family.
Charlie’s interests varied with the community and included cars, golfing, skiing, bicycling, fly fishing, woodworking, hunting, and guns. He most enjoyed meeting and developing relationships with people in the community he lived in. It was important to him to be a part of the community.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Reynolds Sr.
Charlie is survived by his mother, Denise Gervais Reynolds, Nashua, NH; his wife, Glenda Charlene Knigge, Watertown, SD; his former wife, Dixie Button, Johns Island, SC; their sons, Keegan Patrick, Charleston, SC and Trevor Charles, Chicago, IL; and his sisters, Melanie Margaret Sheridan, Nashua, NH and Maria Reynolds Maloney, Chelmsford, MA.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Watertown, SD on Thursday, May 27th at 3 p.m.
The family requests memorials to be designated to Immaculate Conception Church, C/O 309 2nd Ave SE, Watertown, SD 57201.
Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel, www.wightandcomes.com.
